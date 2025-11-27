Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

NAVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Navan in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Navan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Navan Stock Performance

About Navan

Shares of NAVN opened at $16.39 on Monday. Navan has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

