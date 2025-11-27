Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Navan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVN opened at $16.39 on Monday. Navan has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

