Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
NAVN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Navan in a report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Navan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navan in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.
Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.
