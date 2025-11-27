New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU Shares Bought by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,981,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106,716 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 8.2% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $376,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $50,583,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Siren L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $56.20 to $58.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

