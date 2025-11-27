NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NewJersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,509,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NewJersey Resources during the first quarter valued at $8,907,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $6,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,424,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,019,000 after purchasing an additional 115,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 33.1% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 463,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 115,341 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewJersey Resources Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:NJR opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NewJersey Resources Dividend Announcement

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $336.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NewJersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

