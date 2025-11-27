Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00. The company traded as low as C$16.13 and last traded at C$16.19, with a volume of 2498014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.73.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.39.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported C($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.The business had revenue of C$559.39 million during the quarter.

About Northland Power

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

