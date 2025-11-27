NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Assetmark Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,639,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,497 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $891,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average is $169.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,252,203 shares of company stock worth $583,255,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

