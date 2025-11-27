NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,404 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $836,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 708,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $111,886,000 after buying an additional 50,191 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 14,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,922,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,409,652,000 after purchasing an additional 154,999 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,252,203 shares of company stock worth $583,255,504. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.26 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

