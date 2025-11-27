NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.82 and a 200 day moving average of $169.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,252,203 shares of company stock valued at $583,255,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.