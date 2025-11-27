Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $4.1179. Orbit International shares last traded at $4.1179, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Orbit International Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

