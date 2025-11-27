Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 293.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,857.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 143.47% and a net margin of 7.95%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

