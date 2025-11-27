Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.4614. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 36,950 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Origin Agritech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Agritech presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

