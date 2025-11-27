Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.1667.

Get Ouster alerts:

OUST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Ouster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OUST

Insider Activity at Ouster

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 17,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $489,028.18. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 203,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,404.56. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Darien Spencer sold 18,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $520,078.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 346,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,850,916.72. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 106,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,305 in the last ninety days. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ouster by 2,532.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ouster by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ouster by 8,823.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ouster by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of OUST opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.74. Ouster has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.