PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 756,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,891 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $71,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,338.20. This represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $97.26. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.