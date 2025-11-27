PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Position Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 969,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,006 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $72,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 127,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Dbs Bank dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

PayPal Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.83 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

