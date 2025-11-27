PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.8750.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PMT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 47,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,623,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,982,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:PMT opened at $12.93 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.82%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
Featured Articles
