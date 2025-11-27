Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.8571.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG stock opened at $162.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day moving average of $171.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.90. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.25). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $336,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,379.74. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 935.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 237.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.