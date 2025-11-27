Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Perrigo from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Perrigo from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Perrigo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -305.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, EVP Abigail Lennox acquired 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $28,124.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,124.55. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $106,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,377.50. The trade was a 75.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Perrigo by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 54.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Perrigo by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

