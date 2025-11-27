Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pfizer traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.7250. 38,945,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 51,583,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

