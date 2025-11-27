Philippe Boisseau Buys 1,080 Shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,080 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 163 per share, for a total transaction of £1,760.40.
Philippe Boisseau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 27th, Philippe Boisseau acquired 949 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 177 per share, with a total value of £1,679.73.
- On Thursday, September 25th, Philippe Boisseau bought 1,011 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 per share, for a total transaction of £1,678.26.
Centrica Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 164.93 on Thursday. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 164.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. The stock has a market cap of £7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.
About Centrica
Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.
