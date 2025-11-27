Philippe Boisseau Buys 1,080 Shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,080 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 163 per share, for a total transaction of £1,760.40.

Get Centrica alerts:

Philippe Boisseau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Philippe Boisseau acquired 949 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 177 per share, with a total value of £1,679.73.

On Thursday, September 25th, Philippe Boisseau bought 1,011 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 per share, for a total transaction of £1,678.26.

Centrica Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 164.93 on Thursday. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 164.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. The stock has a market cap of £7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 155 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup cut Centrica to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 177 to GBX 179 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 210 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 185.67.

View Our Latest Report on Centrica

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.