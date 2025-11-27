ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.1429.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $248.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.16.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,284,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 459,512 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 471,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 175,290 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,461,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 503,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 52,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

