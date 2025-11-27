ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,225 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,389 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 202.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

NYSEARCA UCO opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

