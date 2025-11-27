ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.49 and traded as high as $78.12. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $77.97, with a volume of 5,050 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Trading Up 1.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 86,376 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the second quarter valued at $703,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 13,957.4% during the 3rd quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

