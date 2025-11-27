Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TARA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ TARA opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $285.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

