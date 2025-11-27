Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 968.44 and traded as high as GBX 1,083.50. Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,081, with a volume of 3,800,281 shares traded.

Get Prudential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,142 to GBX 1,122 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,189.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prudential

Prudential Stock Up 2.0%

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,044.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 968.44. The company has a market cap of £27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other news, insider Guido Fürer purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 966 per share, for a total transaction of £125,580. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.