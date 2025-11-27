Q1 Earnings Forecast for MATW Issued By B. Riley

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matthews International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

MATW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Matthews International has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Matthews International Trading Down 1.1%

MATW stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $767.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $318.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.79 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.01%.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 55.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 45.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.