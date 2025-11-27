QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

