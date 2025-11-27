QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
QinetiQ Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.77.
About QinetiQ Group
