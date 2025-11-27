Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $38.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 153,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,196. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Radian Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 142,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 92,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:RDN opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Radian Group has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $303.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.77 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

