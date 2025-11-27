Ranjan Ramparia Buys 16,941 Shares of Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Stock

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) insider Ranjan Ramparia purchased 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 per share, for a total transaction of £9,995.19.

LON NTV opened at GBX 53.50 on Thursday. Northern 2 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 50.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 57. The company has a market cap of £128.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.31.

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Northern 2 VCT had a net margin of 7,373.23% and a return on equity of 335.60%.

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

