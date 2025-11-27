Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Yueda Digital (YDKG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Yueda Digital (NASDAQ: YDKG):

11/25/2025 – Yueda Digital had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Yueda Digital had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Yueda Digital had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Yueda Digital is now covered by analysts at Weiss Ratings. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock.

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital TV screens on planes operated by five airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations. It also displays non-advertising content, such as weather, sports, and comedy clips; and television programs, including documentaries and hidden camera type reality shows from other third-party content providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yueda Digital Holding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yueda Digital Holding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.