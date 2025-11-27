Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wabash National (WNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wabash National (NYSE: WNC):

11/25/2025 – Wabash National had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/21/2025 – Wabash National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/13/2025 – Wabash National had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/9/2025 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/1/2025 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2025 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/23/2025 – Wabash National was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

10/13/2025 – Wabash National had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $9.50 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Wabash National had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.