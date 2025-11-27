Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $798.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $784.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $800.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,133,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

