Regentis Biomaterials, Ltd. (RGNT) to Raise $11 million in IPO

Regentis Biomaterials, Ltd. (RGNT) is planning to raise $11 million in an initial public offering on Friday, December 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00-$12.00 per share.

Regentis Biomaterials, Ltd. has a market-cap of $61 million.

ThinkEquity acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Regentis Biomaterials, Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a regenerative medicine company developing orthopedic hydrogel implants.Â (Incorporated in Israel) We are a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that seek to restore the health and enhance the quality of life of patients. Our current efforts are focused on orthopedic treatments using our Gelrin platform based on degradable hydrogel implants to regenerate damaged or diseased tissue. Gelrin is a unique hydrogel matrix of polyethylene glycol diacrylate (a polymer involved in tissue engineering) and denatured fibrinogen (a biologically inactivated protein that normally has a role in blood clotting). Our lead product candidate is GelrinC, a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is cured into an implant in the knee for the treatment of painful injuries to articular knee cartilage. GelrinC was approved as a device, with a ConformitĂ© EuropĂ©ene, or CE, mark in Europe, in 2017 (number 3900600CE02); we plan to identify strategic partners in Europe to bring our product to market. While we currently do not have any strategic partners in place in Europe, we plan to engage strategic partners in Europe in the future. Â With GelrinC, we aim to bring to market a product for the therapy of an unmet need for the large market of cartilage injuries in the knee. Because GelrinC serves as an impenetrable barrier that stops cells from migrating away from the woundâ€™s edges, we believe our product is the only product that helps to regenerate cartilage inwards from the edges of the cell walls. Creating new contiguous tissue is not the natural, lowest energy, alternative for cartilage cells. If such cells were left alone, they would tend to migrate and either not create new cartilage tissue or create cartilage tissue that is fibrotic (containing an excessive deposition of extracellular matrix, leading gradually to the disturbance and finally to loss of the original tissue architecture and function). By GelrinC creating such impenetrable barrier and thereby preventing the migration of the cells, the cells are forced to take a different route of creating aggregate and contiguous tissue. Unlike GelrinC, cellular products used by competing companies require a plug of two layers of which the lower layer is a mineral scaffold, which is a foreign body material that has been engineered to be inserted into the bone tissue even though the bone is often healthy. Additionally, GelrinC does not have any biological activity. As a result, we believe our product offers a simple and economic procedure, which we believe will allow patients to recover quickly with potentially long-term outcomes. Note: Net loss is for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2025. The company has not generated any revenue to date, the prospectus said. (Note: Regentis Biomaterials, Ltd. increased its IPO’s size to 1.0 million shares – up from 909,090 shares – and kept the price range at $10.00 to $12.00 to raise $11.0 million, according to its S-1/A filing in May 2025. Initial Filing: Regentis Biomaterials, Ltd. is offering 0.9 million shares (909.090 shares) at a price range of $10.00 to $12.00 to raise $10.0 million, according to the company’s S-1 filing dated March 11, 2025.) “.

Regentis Biomaterials, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and has 7 employees. The company is located at 60 Medinat Hayehudim Herzliya, Israel 4676652 Tel: +972 (9) 960-1917 and can be reached via phone at +972 (9) 960-1917 or on the web at https://www.regentis.co.il/.

