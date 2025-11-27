REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Up 10.7% After Analyst Upgrade

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.7% during trading on Tuesday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 409,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 847,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGNX

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

In other news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 20,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $262,634.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 216,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,964.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 36,169 shares of company stock valued at $416,598 over the last 90 days. 12.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $671.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.18. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.29%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.