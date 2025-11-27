Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SQM FY2025 Earnings

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera alerts:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report released on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.54. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.07.

SQM stock opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $64.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 2nd quarter worth $67,759,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,154,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,432,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 369.9% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,113,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 876,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,911,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,163,000 after purchasing an additional 860,984 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

