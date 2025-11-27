Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: GLXY) in the last few weeks:

11/24/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/21/2025 – Galaxy Digital was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/17/2025 – Galaxy Digital was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/17/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Galaxy Digital was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/6/2025 – Galaxy Digital is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Galaxy Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher C. Ferraro sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $27,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 687,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,765,156. This represents a 52.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Medina Rhonda Adams sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $994,323.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 112,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,540.99. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,783,333 shares of company stock worth $135,994,323 in the last three months.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

