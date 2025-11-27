Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) recently:

11/25/2025 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

11/14/2025 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/13/2025 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/8/2025 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

