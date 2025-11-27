Reviewing Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) and Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF)

Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF – Get Free Report) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sense Technologies and Hesai Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hesai Group 0 1 6 2 3.11

Hesai Group has a consensus price target of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 64.44%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sense Technologies and Hesai Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hesai Group $284.57 million 8.63 -$14.02 million $0.42 44.60

Sense Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hesai Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sense Technologies and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A Hesai Group 15.70% 8.04% 5.94%

Summary

Hesai Group beats Sense Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sense Technologies

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

