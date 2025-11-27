Reviewing SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) & The Digital Development Group (OTCMKTS:DIDG)

The Digital Development Group (OTCMKTS:DIDG – Get Free Report) and SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Digital Development Group and SEMrush, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Digital Development Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 SEMrush 1 5 0 0 1.83

Given The Digital Development Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Digital Development Group is more favorable than SEMrush.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Digital Development Group N/A N/A N/A SEMrush -1.05% -1.60% -1.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of SEMrush shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of SEMrush shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Digital Development Group and SEMrush”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Digital Development Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEMrush $376.82 million 4.68 $8.24 million ($0.02) -591.00

SEMrush has higher revenue and earnings than The Digital Development Group.

About The Digital Development Group

The Digital Development Group Corp. is a development-stage company. It offers a solution, which is capable of delivering over-the-top (OTT) content across multiple platforms. It also handles billing and administrative functionality, including reporting, analytics and integrated digital rights management. Monetization methods supported by the platform include paid subscriptions (supporting credit card payments and PayPal), VIP subscriptions and video ads in any format. Its website, The Movie & Music Network, offers movies, music, special interest, late night and other channels. The Company’s platform supports multiple media formats, with a backend that supports PHP, .NET, Python, ColdFusion, Ruby, HTML 5 and Flash; utilizes storage solutions provided by Limelight and Rackspace, and provides automated encoding of video content and allows streaming to a range of devices, including Apple’s suite of iPhones and iPads.

About SEMrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

