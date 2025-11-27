Reviewing TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) & Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TruGolf and Agilysys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 1 1 2 0 2.25 Agilysys 0 1 5 1 3.00

TruGolf presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,096.72%. Agilysys has a consensus target price of $138.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Given TruGolf’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TruGolf is more favorable than Agilysys.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TruGolf has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.2% of TruGolf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of TruGolf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Agilysys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TruGolf and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf -93.14% -3,808.94% -61.02% Agilysys 8.12% 11.22% 7.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TruGolf and Agilysys”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf $21.86 million 0.14 -$8.80 million ($53.06) -0.02 Agilysys $299.81 million 11.76 $23.23 million $0.86 146.17

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than TruGolf. TruGolf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilysys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agilysys beats TruGolf on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services. The company’s hospitality software solutions include hospitality experience cloud offers solution ecosystems that combine core operational systems for property management, point-of-sale (POS), and inventory and procurement; and Hospitality Solution Studios. Its food and beverage ecosystem solutions comprise InfoGenesis POS; IG Kiosk; IG Flex; IG KDS; IG OnDemand; IG Fly; IG Quick Pay; IG Smart Menu; IG Digital Menu Board; IG PanOptic AI-powered self-checkout kiosk; Pay, a payment processing solution; eCash for cashless tender; gift card solution; and Analyze, a cloud-based data analytic platform. The company’s inventory and procurement ecosystem solutions include Eatec solution and Stratton Warren System; LMS, a on-premise or hosted, web and mobile-enabled PMS solution; Versa, a hospitality solution; and Stay, a cloud-native SaaS property management system. Its hospitality and leisure and experience enhancer solutions comprise Book, Express Kiosk and Express Mobile for check-in and check-out; Spa software; Golf; Sales & Catering; Service; Authorize; DataMagine; Reserve solution; Digital Marketing solution; Retail POS solution; Central Reservations; Loyalty & Promotions; Membership; Residence Management; and Guest App. It serves hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

