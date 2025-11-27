Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $10.62. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 59,142 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RELL shares. Zacks Research raised Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Richardson Electronics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Richardson Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 2.8%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $108,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 62,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,289.30. The trade was a 13.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $47,586.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,528.85. This trade represents a 22.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth $239,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 748,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 227,009 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

