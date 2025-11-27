RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.21 and traded as high as C$18.98. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.93, with a volume of 303,045 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.61.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2%
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.17 million for the quarter. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.78%.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.
