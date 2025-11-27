Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $46.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

RPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%.The firm had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 132,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $5,077,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 69,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $2,735,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,068. This trade represents a 55.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 344,196 shares of company stock worth $13,344,707 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,759,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,108 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $480,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $513,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $1,915,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,134,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

