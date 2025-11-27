Rubrik (RBRK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Rubrik to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $320.1940 million for the quarter. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rubrik to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rubrik Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of RBRK opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

In other Rubrik news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 406,052 shares in the company, valued at $35,667,607.68. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $489,711.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 516,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,306,014.64. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 131,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,678. 32.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,724,000 after purchasing an additional 136,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 139.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Rubrik by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,275,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,269,000 after acquiring an additional 375,615 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth $97,828,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,339,000 after buying an additional 842,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

