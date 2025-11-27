Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY Shares Acquired by Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for about 1.3% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $118,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 658.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 861,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ryanair by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,499,000 after buying an additional 539,256 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,705,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,785,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAAY opened at $68.40 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

