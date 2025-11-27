S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 40 to GBX 38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. S4 Capital traded as low as GBX 15.70 and last traded at GBX 15.98, with a volume of 4342019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.60.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SFOR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 26 to GBX 24 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFOR

Insider Transactions at S4 Capital

S4 Capital Trading Up 2.0%

In related news, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09. 17.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a market cap of £105.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.