Samfine Creation Holdings Group (NASDAQ:SFHG) Trading Up 9.8% – What’s Next?

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.4995 and last traded at $0.4844. 235,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 597,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4410.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Samfine Creation Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Trading Up 9.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Samfine Creation Holdings Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Samfine Creation Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Samfine Creation Holdings Group

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial printing services in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of printed products, such as children’s books, educational books, art books, notebooks, diaries, and journals; and novelty and packaging products, including handcraft products, book sets, pop-up books, stationery products, products with assembly parts, and other specialized products, as well as shopping bags and package boxes.

Further Reading

