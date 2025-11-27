Samsara (IOT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $398.9210 million for the quarter. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS.Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Samsara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Samsara Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -233.53 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $171,802.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 302,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,235.92. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Bicket sold 46,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,681,245.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 355,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,297.03. This trade represents a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 3,747,900 shares of company stock worth $142,971,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Samsara by 95.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.55.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

