Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,646,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after buying an additional 577,848 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after acquiring an additional 55,076 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,292,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,480,000 after acquiring an additional 522,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,242,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 592,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. Wall Street Zen cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

SRPT opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $138.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

