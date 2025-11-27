Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,991,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,340 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $72,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Schneider National by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Schneider National by 109.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNDR. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $21.00 target price on Schneider National in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

About Schneider National



Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

